Harlingen - On May 7, 2019, God chose to bring home a good and faithful servant. Sandy was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. She always put the needs of others above her own and showed compassion, love, and kindness not only to her family, but to others as well. We take comfort knowing she fought as long as she could and now lives with her loved ones in Heaven with a renewed body. We are sure she is painting, crafting, and quilting, or planning a tea party. Preceded in death by Don Power (husband), Fegan & Hempie Chiles (parents), Mike Chiles (brother), in-laws, Steve & Vaulterene Power. Survived by 2 children- Son, Bryan Power (Carolyn) and Daughter, Becky Rach (Bob). Grandchildren- Kayla Otahal (Todd), Amanda Power, Ashton & Sierra Rach; Nathaniel Campos, Melody Windham (Trinidad), Jessica Ohmann (Brian). Great Grandchildren- Lily, Clara, Calvin, & Leon. Survived by 2 sisters- Vickie Graham (Scott) and Tigna Gay Harrison (Jim). Nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends all who will miss her dearly. Special thanks to the office of Dr. Todd Shenkenberg for the care and support provided to our family over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HealthWell Foundation or The Assistance Fund. Memorial Services will be held on May 11th at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church of La Feria. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary