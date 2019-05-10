Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Power
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Gail Chiles Power


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Gail Chiles Power Obituary
Harlingen - On May 7, 2019, God chose to bring home a good and faithful servant. Sandy was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. She always put the needs of others above her own and showed compassion, love, and kindness not only to her family, but to others as well. We take comfort knowing she fought as long as she could and now lives with her loved ones in Heaven with a renewed body. We are sure she is painting, crafting, and quilting, or planning a tea party. Preceded in death by Don Power (husband), Fegan & Hempie Chiles (parents), Mike Chiles (brother), in-laws, Steve & Vaulterene Power. Survived by 2 children- Son, Bryan Power (Carolyn) and Daughter, Becky Rach (Bob). Grandchildren- Kayla Otahal (Todd), Amanda Power, Ashton & Sierra Rach; Nathaniel Campos, Melody Windham (Trinidad), Jessica Ohmann (Brian). Great Grandchildren- Lily, Clara, Calvin, & Leon. Survived by 2 sisters- Vickie Graham (Scott) and Tigna Gay Harrison (Jim). Nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends all who will miss her dearly. Special thanks to the office of Dr. Todd Shenkenberg for the care and support provided to our family over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HealthWell Foundation or The Assistance Fund. Memorial Services will be held on May 11th at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church of La Feria.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now