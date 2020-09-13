Bee Caves, Texas - Sandra Boggus Grawunder



Sandra Boggus Grawunder entered the gates of heaven on Sunday, September 6, 2020 with her son Lee by her side. Sandra lost her second battle with cancer when it returned this past year. Sandra was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 14, 1945, the daughter of Berta and Lewis Boggus. As a child, Sandra spent a lot of time in Harlingen visiting her grandparents, Lewis and Maudie Boggus. Her aunts and uncles, Frank and Peggy Boggus and Jim and Lorelle Younglbood also lived in Harlingen, so Harlingen became a second home. Eventually, Sandra, her husband Vohn and young son, Vohn Lee made their home in Harlingen. The desire for cooler weather and higher mountains led the three first to Colorado and then on to Whitefish, Montana. They called Whitefish their home for several years before moving back to Texas, and finally back to Harlingen.



There was no end to Sandra's many talents! She was an accomplished architect , working for many years for HKM Engineering in Montana designing dams and buildings. She also designed beautiful homes for family and friends. One of the really interesting things that called for her expertise was crime solving. She was asked to recreate and help solve crimes using the computer to design the setting of the crime. She was an artist, both on canvas and fabric, a talented seamstress, a pianist and quilter. Quilting became her passion! She designed many of her own patterns and loved to do custom quilting. Her dream of owning her own quilt shop finally came to fruition in Bastrop, Texas where she opened Caledonia Cottage. She was happiest in her shop with her pups, her quilt machines, her beautiful fabrics and clients that became close friends. She loved working with the Episcopal Church School in Bastrop helping the teachers design quilts for each classroom to be auctioned at their annual fundraiser. Sandra worked with several organizations in Bastrop including the Veterans organization and CASA by donating quilts to them. While in Harlingen, she donated many quilts to different charities for their fundraisers.



Sandra was a long time member of Wesley United Methodist church where she was also a member of the Bell Choir and used her talents to create beautiful banners for the Sanctuary. Sandra was a member of PEO Chapter T, and a long time member of the board of Ronald McDonald Charities of the RGV. She was often called upon by organizations to design and print invitations, banners, programs and decorations.....it seemed there was little that she could not do. Sandra was always willing to work on any charitable project and never learned the word "no"! She was abundantly generous with the talents God gave her.



Sandra's other love was traveling. She was ready to go to explore any new place and on one trip she fell in love with Scotland. Scotland became her favorite place on earth and she traveled there often. She became an excellent guide to the friends and family who traveled there to visit during her long summer stays there. She loved learning about her Scottish heritage and researching the people and places of her ancestors.



Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Vohn, as well as by her mom, dad and younger brother, Jim Boggus. She is survived by her brother Wallis Boggus and wife Shannon. Her son Lee also gave her two grandchildren whom she adored, Jake Tesmer and Jesse Lee Grawunder. Along with Lee, Jake and Jesse, those close cousins and friends will miss her greatly. She was one of the family jewels and life won't be the same without her.



A memorial service will be held in Bastrop on Saturday, September 19th , at 1:00 in the afternoon. The outdoor service will be held at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home.



