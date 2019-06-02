Home

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Spirit of Praise Church
25674 Lewis Lane
Harlingen, TX
Sandra Lee (Guerra) VanEtten


Sandra Lee (Guerra) VanEtten Obituary
Harlingen - Sandra Lee G. Van Etten 47, of Harlingen went to be with her Lord May 29, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Kip Van Etten; sons, Kasey, Kristopher, Kennedy; her parents, Daniel and Gloria Guerra; 2 sisters, Letty (Chris) Lopez, Monica (Gilbert) Balboa; 2 brothers, Daniel (Erzsebet )Guerra, Jr., Richard (Erikah) Wilson; mother in law Lennea Birdsong and numerous nieces & nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Spirit of Praise Church, 25674 Lewis Lane, Harlingen, TX.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 2, 2019
