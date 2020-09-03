1/1
Sandra Luz Rodriguez
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
La Feria, TX - Sandra Luz Rodriguez, 55, of La Feria, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas. She was born July 22, 1965 in Brownsville, Texas to Frank and Rosa Maria Zamarron.

Left to cherish her beautiful memory is her husband, Rodolfo "Rudy" Rodriguez Sr.; children, Cassandra Rodriguez, Rodolfo "Rudy" Rodriguez Jr., Amanda Nichol Rodriguez, and Jacob Michael Rodriguez; her mother Rosa, her sisters, Rosie Conde (Ismael), Minerva Garcia, and Laura Zamarron, and her aunt Socorro Balderas. She will be missed by her Rodriguez & Zamarron families as well as her friends and work family.

Sandy was known for her beautiful smile, her love of music and dancing, and her sense of humor. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, and mentor. Sandy was the life of the party and the light of our lives.

A visitation was held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956) 364 2444.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 2, 2020
Cuz, I will miss you and the stories we shared over the years. But, I know that you will watch over the rest of us from heaven with our other love ones. R.I.P. Sandy and love you!
Dennis M. Zamarron
Family
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marta Garcia
Friend
September 2, 2020
Sandy, my childhood friend, it is so difficult to believe you've left our world. Your beautiful smile and the fun adventures we had growing up together will always remain with me. Rest in peace dear friend.
Rose De Leon
Friend
September 2, 2020
Love you forever my beautiful sissy =”=-d
Love you forever sissy ❤
Minerva Z Garcia
Sister
September 2, 2020
I will always love you my beautiful sissy you will always be in my heart thank you for loving me unconditionally❤ Rest in peace my beautiful sissy
Minerva Z Garcia
Sister
September 1, 2020
Sandy was my sister in law and always had a sense of humor, she will be dearly missed by myself and family, my she be at heaven and god bless her and her loved ones
Joe Rodriguez
Family
September 1, 2020
Sandy you will be missed dearly. I will never forget your great humor and the great love and affection you had towards us. Rest in Peace tell my mom and dad I miss them very much.
Lizette Pacheco
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved