La Feria, TX - Sandra Luz Rodriguez, 55, of La Feria, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas. She was born July 22, 1965 in Brownsville, Texas to Frank and Rosa Maria Zamarron.



Left to cherish her beautiful memory is her husband, Rodolfo "Rudy" Rodriguez Sr.; children, Cassandra Rodriguez, Rodolfo "Rudy" Rodriguez Jr., Amanda Nichol Rodriguez, and Jacob Michael Rodriguez; her mother Rosa, her sisters, Rosie Conde (Ismael), Minerva Garcia, and Laura Zamarron, and her aunt Socorro Balderas. She will be missed by her Rodriguez & Zamarron families as well as her friends and work family.



Sandy was known for her beautiful smile, her love of music and dancing, and her sense of humor. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, and mentor. Sandy was the life of the party and the light of our lives.



A visitation was held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.



A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church.



Burial will follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956) 364 2444.



