Harlingen - Sanford Andrew Mattern 85 years old 1/31/1934 passed away on 5/25/19.



He enlisted in the Airforce (Radar Mechanic) in 1954. He spent some time in the Philippines and Japan.



He worked for companies owned by Bill Lear for 40 years. He always said the Air Force taught him a good trade. He called himself an atomic soldier because he did not have any children.



He is survived by his step-daughter, Chris Bigalow Fraupa of Michigan, and his companion for the last eight years, Nancy Peterson, of Harlingen. She taught him to love cruising and he enjoyed 50 of them.



He was a docent of the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum, WCF Senior Community Center, and Center for Creative Retirement he also enjoyed jewelry making as a hobby. He liked to take disposable items from ships and recycle them by making earrings for the crew.



We had a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to



American Legion or the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary