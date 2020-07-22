1/1
Santiago Raul "La Rola" Garcia
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santiago's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Benito, TX - Santiago Raul Garcia Jr., "La Rola," passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, at his home, in San Benito, TX. at the age of 72.

Garcia was born on October 30, 1947 in Harlingen, TX. During his senior year at San Benito High School in 1967, Garcia went on to join the United States Marine Corps amidst the Vietnam conflict. Garcia then enjoyed a 48-year career in law enforcement. He was a graduate of Pan American University in 1976 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Garcia was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.

Those that knew him well, knew that laughter was always a big part of his DNA. Garcia always tried to keep things simple and realistic. He taught his children many life-long lessons, many of which will never be forgotten. His commitment to family, career, and country never went unnoticed.

He is survived by his wife, Maria U. Garcia; his children, Jack Garcia and Roxann Hurtado (William R. Hurtado); his siblings, Janie G. Martinez, ML Garcia, Nora Montalvo-Liendo (Manuel Liendo), Estela Perez (Ruben Perez), Rene P. Montalvo (Norma Montalvo), Teri Rodriguez (Joey Rodriguez), and Ricardo Montalvo (Irene Montalvo); 17 nephews and nieces; and 3 grandchildren, Jake Charles Garcia, Donovan Moses Hurtado, and Olivia Grace Hurtado. He is predeceased by his parents, Santiago Raul Garcia Sr. and Martha Perez Garcia.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 AM on Friday, July 24 at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX. Flowers and memorial donations can be delivered to the Thomae-Garza Funeral Home at 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd, San Benito, TX.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Santiago Raul Garcia Jr., "La Rola," at www.thomaegarza.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
To the Garcia family very sorry for your loss. Rola was a great friend that always had a smile, and would help in one in need. May he rest in peace and may God give u strength to continue.
Anita M. Weaver
Friend
July 22, 2020
My condolences to S.R. 's family. We worked together in Santa Rosa ISD in 2002 till he left. I have pleasant memories.
Rene Canales Rangel
Friend
July 22, 2020
He was an amazing person. His personality was laughing always joking around putting a smile on your face n letting you forget what a stressful day you have had. A very dedicated to his job. I know him when I worked at the SBCISD clinic. May our Heavenly Father receive you in his holy land. Rest peacefully SR. Our deepest condolences to the families. God Bless you all
A Garza
Friend
July 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Garcia family - a friend since grade school "la rola" will be missed by many ! R.I.P. mi amigo.
Ken Medders, JR.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved