San Benito, TX - Santiago Raul Garcia Jr., "La Rola," passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, at his home, in San Benito, TX. at the age of 72.
Garcia was born on October 30, 1947 in Harlingen, TX. During his senior year at San Benito High School in 1967, Garcia went on to join the United States Marine Corps amidst the Vietnam conflict. Garcia then enjoyed a 48-year career in law enforcement. He was a graduate of Pan American University in 1976 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Garcia was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.
Those that knew him well, knew that laughter was always a big part of his DNA. Garcia always tried to keep things simple and realistic. He taught his children many life-long lessons, many of which will never be forgotten. His commitment to family, career, and country never went unnoticed.
He is survived by his wife, Maria U. Garcia; his children, Jack Garcia and Roxann Hurtado (William R. Hurtado); his siblings, Janie G. Martinez, ML Garcia, Nora Montalvo-Liendo (Manuel Liendo), Estela Perez (Ruben Perez), Rene P. Montalvo (Norma Montalvo), Teri Rodriguez (Joey Rodriguez), and Ricardo Montalvo (Irene Montalvo); 17 nephews and nieces; and 3 grandchildren, Jake Charles Garcia, Donovan Moses Hurtado, and Olivia Grace Hurtado. He is predeceased by his parents, Santiago Raul Garcia Sr. and Martha Perez Garcia.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10 AM on Friday, July 24 at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX. Flowers and memorial donations can be delivered to the Thomae-Garza Funeral Home at 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd, San Benito, TX.
