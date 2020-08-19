Harlingen, TX - Santos Gloria Perrill, age 91, went home to be with Our Lord peacefully on Friday August 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Falfurrias, TX March 31, 1929 the daughter of Guadalupe Montalvo and Maria Antonia Soto Montalvo. She was one of eight children from that holy union. She was raised on the family farm in La Gloria, TX that she loved visiting with family. She married the love of her life Marcos Perrill and raised their own family in Harlingen. She was a loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, sister in law, aunt and friend.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Marcos Perrill and Siblings, Eloisa Solano, Francisca Martinez, Guadalupe Montalvo, Jose Montalvo and Juventino Montalvo.
She is survived by to cherish her beautiful memory, her children, Adela P. Vitela (Jose Luis), Roberto Perrill (Irma N.), Estella P. Cruz (Jesse Cruz), Vicky P. Ochoa (Tom), Rosie P. Perez (Pete), Josefina (Josie) P. Martinez (Eddie), Marcos Perrill Jr. (Hilda), Raul Perrill (Laura), Mary P. Cruz (Javier), Rebecca P. Alvarez (Raymond), Cecilia P. Torres (Robert), Ernest Perrill (Victoria Flores) and Michael Perrill (Esther), 39 Grandchildren, 66 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, one brother, Homer Gonzalez of Gary, NB. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm, led by Bea Lopez Thursday evening at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit. Chapel Service will be celebrated on Friday August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am with Deacon Catarino Villanueva, as celebrant. Interment will follow to Mont-Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito.
Honored to be her pallbearers will be her children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. You may leave words of comfort or sign the online guestbook at www.trinityfunerals.com