San Benito - Santos "Tatay" Gomez, Jr., passed peacefully from this life on November 24, 2019 at the age of sixty-nine He was born on November 7, 1950 in San Benito, Texas to Santos Gomez, Sr. and Maria Luz Longoria Gomez.
Santos was a proud Falcon, a graduate of Los Fresnos High School, Class of 1970. He valiantly served in the U.S. Army/Army National Guard (Company A, 3rd Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment) where he achieved the rank of Sergeant and was deployed to Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Santos retired from the Cameron County Sheriff's Department after 18 years of service and also served as bailiff for the Honorable Judge Arturo C. Nelson in the 138th District Court.
He enjoyed football, hunting, watching western movies, travelling, sightseeing, barbecuing, and helping others.
Santos was preceded in death by his father Santos Gomez, Sr., Erica E. Rosales, and his beloved pets Ginger and Max.
Left to treasure Santos' memory and continue his legacy is his loving wife, Yolanda M. Gomez; children, Jessica (Don) Christiansen, Maritza Gomez, Emmanuel Gomez, Santos Gomez III, Annette M. Rosales, Melissa R. (Manuel) Torres, and Monica N. (Eric) Zamora; grandchildren, Cameron, Alyssa, Yarissa, David, Michael, Christopher, Anthony, Myranda, Brandon, Eric, and Gloria; great grandchildren, Donnivan and Royce. Santos is also survived by his faithful service dog Gi Gi.
The Gomez family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Tuesday evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at San Pedro Catholic Church in Brownsville. Funeral services will conclude after the Mass.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Santos' grandsons Michael, Chris, Anthony, Brandon, Eric, and Cameron
Santos' family wishes to thank the caring staff of Sunshine Haven for their warm and compassion at this difficult time.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas. 956.371.8516 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 26, 2019