Santos O. Castillo


1930 - 2019
Santos O. Castillo Obituary
Harlingen - Santos O. Castillo, 89, of Harlingen passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She is survived by her children, Gloria (Chon) Solis, Janie (Thomas) Schmidt, Ricardo (Virginia) Castillo; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Santos is preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe L. Castillo, Sr., son, Guadalupe Castillo, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Celia Castillo. Visitation will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00PM until 9:00PM with the holy rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00AM with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 19, 2019
