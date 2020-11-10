1/1
Santos Valdez
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Santos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen, TX - Rev. Santos A Valdez, 84, entered into the presence of the Lord on November 6, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. Rev. Santos was born in Calvert, Texas on April 1, 1936 the first of 12 children.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernesto Valdez Sr.

She is survived by her children Mary Lou Garcia(Guadalupe Garcia+), Ernesto Valdez Jr (Maria T. Valdez+), Maria Elena Valdez, Ruben A. Valdez (Jean Marie Valdez+), Velma Y. Nelson (Emory Nelson); 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and countless children of the Faith.

Rev. Santos served the Lord as both Pastor and Evangelist for over 40 years, establishing several churches throughout her Apostolic ministry. Though she will be greatly missed, the Fruit of her works will continue to flourish.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. led by Associate Pastor Daniel Garcia.

Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit officiated by Associate Pastor Daniel Garcia. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved