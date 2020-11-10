Harlingen, TX - Rev. Santos A Valdez, 84, entered into the presence of the Lord on November 6, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. Rev. Santos was born in Calvert, Texas on April 1, 1936 the first of 12 children.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernesto Valdez Sr.
She is survived by her children Mary Lou Garcia(Guadalupe Garcia+), Ernesto Valdez Jr (Maria T. Valdez+), Maria Elena Valdez, Ruben A. Valdez (Jean Marie Valdez+), Velma Y. Nelson (Emory Nelson); 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and countless children of the Faith.
Rev. Santos served the Lord as both Pastor and Evangelist for over 40 years, establishing several churches throughout her Apostolic ministry. Though she will be greatly missed, the Fruit of her works will continue to flourish.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. led by Associate Pastor Daniel Garcia.
Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit officiated by Associate Pastor Daniel Garcia. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
.