Harlingen - Sara G. Contreras, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 24, 2019 at VBMC after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Harlingen, TX to Mr. O.A. Garcia Sr. and Mrs.Leonor R. Garcia on June 29, 1938. Sara was a lifetime resident of Harlingen and 1957 HHS graduate. She was a member of El Buen Samaritano Methodist Church. Mrs. Contreras retired from HCISD, after many years of service as a paraprofessional. She enjoyed gardening, family time and outings, especially playing Chalupa with her sisters. Sara's life was her family.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of 58 years, Ruben S. Contreras Jr., children, Ruben Contreras III (Aida), Xavier Contreras (Sandra) and Sergio Contreras, grandchildren, Matthew, Eliana and Gabriella, seven sisters, Deborah G. De Leon, Noemi G. Medina,Miss Yolanda Garcia, Ruth G. Weaver, Asenet G. Garcia, Odette G. Barbola and Leticia G. Flores, one brother, O.A. Garcia Jr.. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. O.A. Garcia and sisters, Leonor G. Palos and Olga G. Tamez.
Visitation will be held on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with service of prayer to begin at 7:00 pm, Sunday evening. Funeral Service of Christian burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at El Buen Samaritano Methodist Church, 822 West Grant Street, Harlingen, TX 78550. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Honored to be pallbearers are her sons, Ruben Contreras III, Xavier Contreras, and nephews, Sergio De Leon, Luis Carlos De Leon and Javier De Leon and brother, O.A. Garcia Jr.
The Contreras Family would like to express a very special and heartfelt Thank You to her primary physician, Dr. Homero Aguilar and nurses and staff of the Atrium Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility for all your tender loving care and attention given to Our Beloved Mom.
