Harlingen - Sarah Jane Bodenhamer Lopez entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020.Sarah was born in San Benito, to Dave and Carolyn Bodenhamer, on September 18, 1987. She married Gilbert Lopez on April 2, 2010 in Harlingen. Sarah had a gracious heart and loved her family and friends. Sarah was a devoted wife.Sarah is survived by her husband, Gil Lopez; parents, Dave and Carolyn Bodenhamer; brother, David Bodenhamer; Grandmother, Lois Bodenhamer; Grandpa, Jess Ward; stepson, Justin Lopez, and two sister's-in-law, Becky (Tom) Stirzaker and Rosie Aguilar; niece, Jackie (Shad) Munguia as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.Sarah was preceded in death by Grandfather, Don Bodenhamer and Grandma Eva Ward.In lieu of flowers please send donations to Valley Haven Inc. 5501 US 83 Harlingen, TX 78552.