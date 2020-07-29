Harlingen - Seferino Islas Trevino, Jr. was born in Mercedes, TX on March 28, 1947 to Seferino Galaviz Trevino and Margarita Islas Trevino. Seferino entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.Mr. Trevino is survived by his wife, Norma Trevino, his daughter, Marla Trevino, his sisters, Anita Candia, Janie Trevino, Maggie Cordero, Helen Bermea, Mary Lou Rivera, and his brother Santiago Trevino.Seferino is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served seven years honorably in the Air Force, as an Aeromedical Specialist, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He graduated from Thurgood Marshall Law School at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. His work as an attorney in family law and immigration helped many people in the Rio Grande Valley.He is preceded in death by his father, Seferino Galaviz Trevino, his mother, Margarita Islas Trevino, and his sister Angela Gonzalez.Trinity Funeral Homes will host a private military service for family at 2pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 E. Harrison Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550 (956) 364-2444.