1/1
Seferino Islas Trevino Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Seferino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Seferino Islas Trevino, Jr. was born in Mercedes, TX on March 28, 1947 to Seferino Galaviz Trevino and Margarita Islas Trevino. Seferino entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Mr. Trevino is survived by his wife, Norma Trevino, his daughter, Marla Trevino, his sisters, Anita Candia, Janie Trevino, Maggie Cordero, Helen Bermea, Mary Lou Rivera, and his brother Santiago Trevino.

Seferino is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served seven years honorably in the Air Force, as an Aeromedical Specialist, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He graduated from Thurgood Marshall Law School at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. His work as an attorney in family law and immigration helped many people in the Rio Grande Valley.

He is preceded in death by his father, Seferino Galaviz Trevino, his mother, Margarita Islas Trevino, and his sister Angela Gonzalez.

Trinity Funeral Homes will host a private military service for family at 2pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 E. Harrison Avenue, Harlingen, TX 78550 (956) 364-2444.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
02:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 28, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Danny Bermea
July 28, 2020
See you soon brother rest in peace, I know God recieved you with his loving open arms, now you are reunited with dad, mom, sisters and brother love you you will be greatly missed!
Helen & Danny Bermea
Helen Danny
Sister
July 28, 2020
We'll love you always Tio.
Cindy Candia
Family
July 28, 2020
Mary Saldivar Gutierrez
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved