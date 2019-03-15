San Benito - Seferino Ybarra, Jr. 64 passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born in San Benito on June 13, 1954 to Seferino & Maria Elia Adame Ybarra, Sr.



He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Seferino had a love for music. He loved being around family, especially his grandchildren.



His parents Seferino & Maria Elia Adame Ybarra, and a sister Norma Robles Ybarra precede him in death.



Seferino is survived by his children: Lori (Richard) Ybarra, Priscilla (Lionel) Del Rio; grandchildren: Jonathan Roa, Joseph Roa, Justin Carmona, Lionel Del Rio, III, Darian Del Rio, Joshua Del Rio, Isahia Del Rio, Arianna Del Rio; siblings: Nelda Ybarra, Elias (Bertha) Ybarra, Alfredo (Mary0 Ybarra; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours are on Friday, March 15, 2019, beginning at 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Honor to serve as pallbearer are Elias Ybarra, Alfredo Ybarra, Ricard Carmona, Lionel Del Rio Jr., Jonathan Roa, and Ronnie Ybarra. Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Roa, Justin Carmona, Lionel III, Darian, Isahia, Joshua and Arianna Del Rio.



You are invited to send your condolences to the family, sign the guestbook, and share your memories of Seferino online at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.



Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, 956. 361.9192. Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary