Harlingen - Sergio Medina, 45, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019.



Sergio was born on January 8, 1974 in Harlingen, Texas to Sara Medina and stepfather Natividad Garibay. He was a kind and humble man who helped everyone in his path.



He is preceded in death by his stepfather, aunt, Maria Isabel Angulo; and both grandparents, Crencencia and Aurelio Angulo.



Sergio is survived by his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, children, Sergio Medina, Jr., Krystal Medina and Roman Medina; stepchildren, Christina Ortiz, Amanda Ortiz, Gabby Cruz, Gil Cruz, and Thomas Cruz; wife, Rita Herrera; sisters, Vanessa Garibay and Ann Garibay; brothers, Ricardo Medina and Jose Medina; mother, Sara Medina; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visitation hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary service at 7:00 PM at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. As per Sergio's wishes cremation will follow on Wednesday with the time and day of the burial of his ashes to be announced.



The family is asking in lieu of flower arrangements if you can please send donations to https://fundly.com/sergio-medina-funeral-funds.



You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary