Sergio Rodulfo


1941 - 2019
Sergio Rodulfo Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Sergio Rodulfo, age 78, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Thursday December 12, 2019. Sergio was born October 7, 1941 to Rosa Maria Rodulfo and Francisco Rodulfo.

He spent most of his life working on vehicles. He loved the ladies and the ladies loved & faught for him.

He love dancing the night away. Our dad was a joy to be around, he always found a way to enlighten the mood, even if that consisted of calling him self "Pendejo" for making a simple mistake. He loved all of his grandchildren even though not one of them spoke Spanish and understood what he said to them unless he was calling them "huercos pendejos".

Our father will be dearly missed not only for being a one and only but for being a loving and caring father to his children and grandchildren.

Sergio is survived by his children San Juana Rodulfo, Orlando Rodulfo (Crystal), Sergio Rodulfo Jr, and Beatrice Rodulfo and grandchildren Darvin Collins, Carley Rodulfo, Austin Rodulfo, Ruby Zuniga, Mario Zuniga, Giselle Zuniga and Jason Zuniga.

Sergio was preceded in death by his spouse Maria Del Roble Marroquin; son Jose Luis Rodulfo; father Francisco Rodulfo and mother Rosa Maria Rodulfo.

A visitation for Sergio will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A rosary will held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Queen Of Peace Catholic Church, Harlingen, TX. With burial to follow at 2:00 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 14, 2019
