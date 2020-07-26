1/1
Severo Beltran
2001 - 2020
San Benito, TX - Severo Beltran, 81 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Ignacia O. Beltran; brother, Daniel Beltran; and two sisters, Francisca Arguelles and Carmella Beltran.

Severo is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lidia G. Beltran; five children, George (Elba Saldivar) Beltran, Susan B. Lopez, Jessie Joe Beltran, Cynthia B. (Juan Antonio) Vento, and Jason Beltran; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and his sister Oralia Rodriguez.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A memorial mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Severo Beltran at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
