San Benito, TX - Severo Beltran, 81 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Ignacia O. Beltran; brother, Daniel Beltran; and two sisters, Francisca Arguelles and Carmella Beltran.
Severo is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lidia G. Beltran; five children, George (Elba Saldivar) Beltran, Susan B. Lopez, Jessie Joe Beltran, Cynthia B. (Juan Antonio) Vento, and Jason Beltran; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and his sister Oralia Rodriguez.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A memorial mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home.
