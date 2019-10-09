Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
Severo "Pico" Guajardo Jr.


1943 - 2019
Severo "Pico" Guajardo Jr. Obituary
Harlingen - Mr. Severo "Pico" Guajardo Jr. died peacefully at Windsor Atrium on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas at the age of 76. Severo was born on March 20, 1943 in Rio Hondo, Texas to the late Severo Guajardo Sr. and Guadalupe M. Guajardo.

He was a U.S Air Force veteran and received an Honorable Discharge. Severo was an avid softball player and fisherman. He enjoyed being outdoors and watching wrestling (when wrestling was "REAL" as he would say). His charisma and comedic remarks will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Severo is survived by his children Lillian Salinas (Jose), Adrian Guajardo Sr. (Sylvia), Hector Guajardo and Nelda Ibarra (Pedro); grandchildren Melissa Brinson (Jonathan), Oscar Martinez, Daniel Salazar, Carina Guajardo, Adrian Guajardo Jr. (Annie), David Davalos (Hayley), Stephanie Rivera (Johnny), Jordan Shannon and Kyana Shannon; numerous great grandchildren and a host of other family members.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Rudy Garza Funeral Home, with Pastor Jose Guadalupe Guajardo officiating.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 9, 2019
