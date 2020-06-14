Los Fresnos - Sharon Lynne Sato, 72, of Los Fresnos, Texas passed away on June 1, 2020, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Kay Otsuki Sato. Sharon was born on July 23, 1947, in Brigham City, Utah. She was laid to rest at a private family service on June 6, 2020, at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, TX.
Sharon was a member of the 1965 graduating class of LFHS. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Texas A & I University in Kingsville. Sharon lived most of her life in Los Fresnos where she taught mostly kindergarten for 44 years. Her students and their families were her passion. She truly loved every child who passed through her classroom. She was teaching the children and grandchildren of former students. She was a loving daughter, always putting others first.
Sharon is survived by her son Elliott Bickley of Houston, TX, her brother Gordon (wife Kathy) of Lewisville, TX, her niece Allison Sato Ely (husband David) of Austin, TX, her nephew Jonathan Sato (wife Ashley) of Lewisville,TX, four great nieces Summer and Samantha Ely, Charlotte and Natalie Sato and many cousins and friends. A special thanks to her former students and coworkers who have shared such kind remembrances of her.
Sharon was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Sharon was a member of the 1965 graduating class of LFHS. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Texas A & I University in Kingsville. Sharon lived most of her life in Los Fresnos where she taught mostly kindergarten for 44 years. Her students and their families were her passion. She truly loved every child who passed through her classroom. She was teaching the children and grandchildren of former students. She was a loving daughter, always putting others first.
Sharon is survived by her son Elliott Bickley of Houston, TX, her brother Gordon (wife Kathy) of Lewisville, TX, her niece Allison Sato Ely (husband David) of Austin, TX, her nephew Jonathan Sato (wife Ashley) of Lewisville,TX, four great nieces Summer and Samantha Ely, Charlotte and Natalie Sato and many cousins and friends. A special thanks to her former students and coworkers who have shared such kind remembrances of her.
Sharon was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 14, 2020.