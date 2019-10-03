|
Corpus Christi, Texas - Shawn Bull of Corpus Christi, Texas is watching down upon his family and friends after passing on September 26, 2019 at age 57.
Shawn was born on September 24, 1962 and raised in Rangerville, Texas. He was a graduate of Los Fresnos High School where he was an outstanding athlete in both baseball and football. He then attended Texas A&M University in College Station obtaining a degree in Agronomy in 1986 and is still to this day a diehard Aggie. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in La Feria, Texas.
Shawn always put his family first and was a hands on father to his two sons, Ryan and Reagan Bull. This carried on as he became a grandfather to his two grandchildren, Austin and McKenzie Bull. He had found his life partner, Erica Vaughn, and they were engaged to be married. He always had his beloved yellow lab, DJ, by his side. He was passionate about the 4-H, FFA and his Red Brangus cattle ran through Triple B Cattle Company.
Shawn will be remembered and loved by all of his friends and family members. He is survived by fiance Erica Vaughn. His mother Patsy Bull of Rangerville, Texas. His son Ryan Bull and wife Meghan Bull with two grandchildren Austin (4) and McKenzie (3) of Prosper, Texas. His son Reagan Bull and wife Mollie with baby Bull due February 2020 of Grand Prairie, Texas. His brother Tim Bull and wife Flor of Harlingen, Texas. He will cherish so many memories with all of his Aunts, Unlces, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his father David Bull of Rangerville, Texas. His brother James Lee Bull, and his grandparents Zon and Ruby Adair and Rodney and Viola Bull.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Dr. Harlingen, TX 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 3, 2019