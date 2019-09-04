|
Harlingen - Sheila R. Bradstreet, 78, formally of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.
Sheila R. (Olesen) Bradstreet was born June 26, 1941, the daughter of Edwin and Jane Olesen of Alameda, CA. As a child Sheila lived in Seattle, WA and Indianapolis, IN, prior to moving to Fairmont, MN where she attended high school. Upon graduation she attended Iowa State University. Later she relocated to Nevada, briefly living in Reno and then in Yerington for many years before returning to the Midwest to be closer to her parents.
Sheila moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1986 and worked for Central Plains Hospital. On April 10, 1999 she married Thomas Bradstreet. After retiring in 2008 she relocated to Harlingen, Texas.
Sheila was active in her community. Upon moving to Harlingen Sheila became a Cameron County Master Gardner and held various leadership positions. She was member of Daughters of American Revolution, Order of Eastern Star, Mayflower Society, P.E.O. A member of St. Albans Church in Harlingen, she was part of the Alter Guild.
Left to share her memory are her two sons, Dr. Kent Blade of San Diego, CA and Dr. Frank Miller and his wife Sari of Harlingen, TX; granddaughters, Kati and Krista Miller of Harlingen, TX; as well as many extended family and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, Sheila is preceded in death by her husband Thomas, brothers Eric E. Olesen, and Bruce McClaskey.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 1417 E. Austin Ave., Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 4, 2019