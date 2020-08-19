Santa Rosa - Sheila Shayne (Clause) Schwarz 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday August 16, 2020. Born a twin on June 3, 1933 at home in Santa Rosa, TX to parents Mable and Tecumseh. Preceded in death by parents, brothers Edgar, Neil, Delbert, Shelly (twin), & sisters Phyllis, Evelyn, & D'Arlene, sons Shelly and Michael Schwarz.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years Elwood, son Keith (Beverly). Grandchildren Sharla (Frank) Villarreal and Casey Schwarz. Great-grandchildren Sean Schwarz, Sean Schwarz, Shelly, Kyle, Joshua, Sheryl Villarreal and Ansel Schwarz.



She loved Jesus and proclaimed His Glory. She was a member of The Light House Church in Harlingen, TX.



Arrangements are being taken care of by Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held for family members only.



Your Prayers are appreciated.



