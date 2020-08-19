1/1
Sheila Shayne Schwarz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santa Rosa - Sheila Shayne (Clause) Schwarz 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday August 16, 2020. Born a twin on June 3, 1933 at home in Santa Rosa, TX to parents Mable and Tecumseh. Preceded in death by parents, brothers Edgar, Neil, Delbert, Shelly (twin), & sisters Phyllis, Evelyn, & D'Arlene, sons Shelly and Michael Schwarz.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Elwood, son Keith (Beverly). Grandchildren Sharla (Frank) Villarreal and Casey Schwarz. Great-grandchildren Sean Schwarz, Sean Schwarz, Shelly, Kyle, Joshua, Sheryl Villarreal and Ansel Schwarz.

She loved Jesus and proclaimed His Glory. She was a member of The Light House Church in Harlingen, TX.

Arrangements are being taken care of by Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held for family members only.

Your Prayers are appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved