Harlingen - Sheri Lucy Ikerd (Leftwich) Haralson went to be with the Lord Friday, July 5, 2019. Sheri was born March 6, 1968, and adopted by Louis Ikerd and Georgene Ficklin Ikerd in Gonzales, Louisiana. She moved to the Valley in 1989 and worked in Harlingen until she began her battle with cancer.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kayla and Shelby Leftwich, husband David Haralson, parents Louis and Diana Ikerd, sister Tammy (Matt) Hunter, and nephew Zachary Hunter.



Sheri loved all animals, especially her cocker spaniels through the years, her cat "little one", and her horses. She loved her family, friends, and the New Orleans Saints. She showed her love to others by cooking her signature dishes. Special thanks to her best friend Sharon Johnson, to Kindred Hospice, and the staff at La Hacienda Healthcare.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , the Harlingen Humane Society, or the . Published in Valley Morning Star on July 7, 2019