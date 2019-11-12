Home

Matthews & Son Funeral Home Inc
511 N Cutting Ave
Jennings, LA 70546
(337) 824-4420
Sherry (O'Keeffe) Morrison


1958 - 2019
Roanoke - Sherry Lynn O'Keeffe Morrison

Jennings: The family and friends of Sherry Lynn Morrison are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on November 9, 2019, at the age of 61. Sherry was born in Harlingen, TX to Lloyd and Barbara Harrell O'Keeffe, Sr. on July 19, 1958. She lived in Roanoke, LA. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and tending to her family. Most of all Sherry loved the time she spent with her beautiful grandchildren. She was a kind and loving woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 41 years, Vernon "Bernie" Gene Morrison of Roanoke, LA; son, Michael Shane Morrison of Roanoke, LA; her daughter, Tara Michelle Dressler (Nick) of Elma, WA; her precious grandchildren, Michael, Brayden & Annabel; her mother, Barbara Claudette O'Keeffe of Roanoke, LA; her sister, Cynthia Berkshire of Norwalk, IA

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd O'Keeffe, Sr. and her brother, Lloyd O'Keeffe, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park in LaFeria, TX on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 12, 2019
