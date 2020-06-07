Harlingen - Shirley Ann James (Graham) went to be with her Lord and Savior 3 June 2020 peacefully in the comfort of her home.
She lived her life laughing, loving and supporting all those she knew. She loved to hunt, fish, travel and most of all Shop! QVC had a gold plated credit card made exclusively just for her. The love of her family knew no bounds and she gave everything she had to ensure they were taken care of, loved and supported.
She married Leon James of Brownsville, Texas and spent the foremost part of her life watching their son Thomas race motocross subsequently opening Brownsville Sports Center. Her pride and joy was her great grandson Daysen who she loved with all of her heart and soul.
Born in Harlingen, Shirley worked at George Bennett Cotton Company for more than 30 years. She loved to travel the world attending cotton conventions with her best friends and family and loved going on endless adventures with her little brother, Tommy. She loved South Texas the most going to the beach and driving around the King Ranch in awe of God's creations.
She is survived by Leon James of Brownsville, Texas, daughter-in-law, Linda James, great-grandson, Daysen, nephew, Jack and his wife Natalie Graham, niece, Sherry Graham and her husband Blane Neufeld, and great nieces, Teagan, Taylee and Tylee Neufeld who she all spoiled to the ends of the earth. Finally, she is survived by her best friend and provider Juan A. Martinez (JAM) who never left her side, never faltered and never allowed her to go without, he made sure she was never alone and stayed by her side and held her until her last breath on this earth. She was a mother, great grandmother, sister and the best aunt and friend anyone could ask for.
She was preceded in death by her parents, T.J. and Marguerite Graham, son, Thomas O. James, and brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Carole Graham.
The family will be having a private service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 7, 2020.