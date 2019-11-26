|
The Woodlands - Sidney David Weinman, 76, of Brenham, died November 23, 2019, in The Woodlands, TX.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26 at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham, TX. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27 at Katy Magnolia Cemetery in Katy, TX, with Rev. Dr. Brent Hampton officiating.
Mr. Weinman was born September 14, 1943, in Waller, TX, to Walter James and Jimmie (Klehm) Weinman.
On January 23, 1965, he was married to Mary Gaines in Somerville, TX. Mr. Weinman taught government, economics and history in the Lyford and Raymondville, TX schools. He grew up on a farm in Gay Hill, TX and loved gardening, fishing, and playing his guitar.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Weinman of Brenham, TX; sons and daughter-in-law, Travis Weinman of Richardson, TX and Kris and Sharon Weinman of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Connor Weinman, Hannah Weinman and Cole Weinman; and sister, Deborah Sells of Gay Hill, TX.
Mr. Weinman was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Rachael and infant granddaughter Macy.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Brenham Presbyterian Church, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or the .
Funeral arrangements for Sidney Weinman are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, TX 979-836-4564. To post a tribute to the family, visit: www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 26, 2019