Harlingen, TX - Silbano Garza Ybarra, age 93, went home to be with the Lord Monday April 27, 2020 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 14, 1926 to Silbano and Josefina G. Ybarra Sr. in Harlingen. Silbano was married to Francisca Cavazos (2009) for 71 years. He was a lifetime resident of Harlingen he worked at Tri-Pack for over 50 years and served his country during WWII in the United States Army as a military policeman. He was honorably discharged.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his children, Maria Elia Ybarra, Fidel Ybarra (Sylvia), Sylvia Dones (Frank), Abel Ybarra (Gabby), Silbano Ybarra Jr. (Elaine), Estrella Cavazos, Veronica De Leon (Joe), Patricio Ybarra (Aurora), Gina Meneses (Tony), daughter in law, Lucy Ybarra, 22 Grandchildren, 44 Great Grandchildren, Siblings, Oralia Arreola, Jose Angel Ybarra, Lorenzo Ybarra, Trinidad Ybarra and Jesus Ybarra Garcia. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Silbano is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Manuel Ybarra (2008) and siblings, Fidel, Alberto, Julian, Beatrice Ybarra, Olivia Ybarra Mancera, Agada Tbarra Montalvo and Marcos Muniz.
Visitation will be held on Thursday April 30, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with prayer of the holy rosary to begin at 6:00 pm. Graveside Service will be held on Friday May 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ashland Memorial Park with full military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Fidel, Abel, Silbano Jr., Patricio, Omar, and Manuel Ybarra.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 30, 2020