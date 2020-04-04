|
Primera - Silvestre Cisneros, age 52, went home to be with the Lord Thursday April 2, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. Silvestre was born September 24, 1967 in Harlingen, Texas to Servando and Elida C. Cisneros. He was a lifetime resident of Harlingen/Primera area.
He is survived by his son, Alex Cisneros (Maritza), 3 grandchildren, Kyneddye , A.J. and Buddy Cisneros, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Servando & Elida Cisneros of Combes, his siblings, Hector Cisneros (Lucy), Ruben Cisneros (Pat), Joan Garcia (Silver), Eloy Cisneros (Jessica) and Betty Cavazos. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
Private Graveside services will be held on Saturday April 4, 2020 at Las Rusias Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 4, 2020