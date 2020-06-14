Port Isabel/Harlingen, TX - Silvestre "Silver" Gonzalez III, 48 of Port Isabel/Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Silver was a 1989 graduate of Port Isabel High School. He enjoyed spear fishing and was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Palmira M. Gonzalez; and brother, Francisco Javier "Frankie" Gonzalez.
Silver is survived by his daughter, Sabrina (Johnny Angel) Gonzalez; six grandchildren, Christobal Angel Abrego, Naveh Asencion Abrego, Catalina Jane Abrego, Isabella Ana Abrego, Andres Jax Abrego, and Elisabeth Presley Abrego; father, Silvestre C. Gonzalez Jr.; sister, Maria Celeste (Rolando) Trevino; two brothers, Eric (Alda) Gonzalez and Jamie (Miriam) Gonzalez; three nephews, Hunter Christian Gonzalez, Cameron Michael Gonzalez, and Kameryn T. Gonzalez; and four nieces, Kayla Gonzalez, Neida Razo, Elyssia Razo, and Iliana Razo.
A visitation will begin Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, and burial will follow at Port Isabel Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 14, 2020.