Silvestre "Silver" Gonzalez III
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Silvestre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Port Isabel/Harlingen, TX - Silvestre "Silver" Gonzalez III, 48 of Port Isabel/Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Silver was a 1989 graduate of Port Isabel High School. He enjoyed spear fishing and was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Palmira M. Gonzalez; and brother, Francisco Javier "Frankie" Gonzalez.

Silver is survived by his daughter, Sabrina (Johnny Angel) Gonzalez; six grandchildren, Christobal Angel Abrego, Naveh Asencion Abrego, Catalina Jane Abrego, Isabella Ana Abrego, Andres Jax Abrego, and Elisabeth Presley Abrego; father, Silvestre C. Gonzalez Jr.; sister, Maria Celeste (Rolando) Trevino; two brothers, Eric (Alda) Gonzalez and Jamie (Miriam) Gonzalez; three nephews, Hunter Christian Gonzalez, Cameron Michael Gonzalez, and Kameryn T. Gonzalez; and four nieces, Kayla Gonzalez, Neida Razo, Elyssia Razo, and Iliana Razo.

A visitation will begin Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, and burial will follow at Port Isabel Cemetery.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to family of Silvestre "Silver" Gonzalez III at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved