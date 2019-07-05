|
|
La Feria, Texas - Simona A. De La Garza, age 69, of La Feria, Texas passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Simona was born October 28, 1949.
Simona was a La Feria resident for 35 years, she loved cooking and spending time with her family.
Simona is survived by; daughter Diana Reyes (Rene), daughter Veronica R. Perez (Ismael); son Raul Mena (Rosa); son Rene De La Garza (Angelica); son Homer De La Garza (Patty); son Guadalupe De La Garza (Velma); son Jaime De La Garza (Norma); and son Oscar Rodriguez (MaryAnn).
Simona also leaves behind 3 sisters, 6 brothers, 28 grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren all who will miss her dearly.
Simona was preceded in death by; daughter Norma De La Garza, mother Guadalupe Gutierrez, granddaughters Sandra and Selena De La Garza, grandsons Oscar Nicolas Rodriguez, Homero De La Garza III and Son in Law Luis Reyes Jr.
A visitation for Simona will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM Rosary will be resided at 7 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. Funeral mass will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, La Feria, TX. Burial to Follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the De La Garza family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 5, 2019