Harlingen - Harlingen, Texas - Socorro Gomez Fraga, lifelong resident of Harlingen, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center. Socorro Gomez Fraga was born on June 20, 1932 to Victor Manuel and Juana Ojeda Gomez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. She came to the United States like most immigrants looking for a better life for her children. In her younger years, she and her eleven children traveled to Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio as migrant workers for a period of fifteen years and toiled in the fields harvesting asparagus, cherries, and cucumbers, respectively, and we also worked in a factory in Illinois. It was hard work, but she always encouraged her family by saying, "Sientete orgulloso y camina derecho con el sudor en la frente." She knew the value of a good education and encouraged her children to pursue a higher education after graduating high school. With her many blessings and encouragement, all her eleven children received college degrees in education, accounting, nursing, social work, counseling and engineering. She would say, "Education will be your inheritance, and no one can take that away from you."Socorro's Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so much, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She loved life and loved to dance with her children during the holidays and special occasions. She was not only a frugal mother, but she also had skillful talents. She was a great seamstress and made many of her children's clothes and grandchildren's blankets and pillows. Socorro was an active member of Queen of Peace and later at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. One of her yearly community activities was the church Kermes where she prepared her famous Pollo en Mole recipe from San Luis Potosí. At times people knocked on her door for charity because she was known as the lady that helped the needy. Socorro was strong in her Catholic faith and belief in God. She spent her evenings praying for her family and anyone else in need of prayers. She led by example and always demonstrated compassion to the people in need by providing them with clothes, food, temporary work, and a place to rest. She also kept an immaculate home and always had hot meals prepared for her children when they arrived from school or work. She loved fashion and enjoyed shopping for great sales. She was a strict disciplinarian and believed holistically in "la chancla", the famous Mexican slipper. She would counsel her children one by one by sharing her life stories and echoed how she wanted a better life for her family.Socorro's favorite pastime was potting and planting flowers in her garden. She was very diligent with the care of her flowerbeds up until her health declined. In later years, these activities were substituted by religious movies and daily telenovelas which she loved to watch with her grown children and grandchildren.As a beacon of light and hope, Socorro Gomez Fraga, dearly known as "Grandma Coco" by her grandchildren, will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her.The family would like to extend special gratitude to Dr. Eugene Nunnery and Dr. Diana Lozano for always being attentive to our mother's medical needs; Laura RN ICU at VBMC who provided compassionate care for our mother and kept the lines of communication open; and Ralph Torres Funeral Director who always made himself available for the family. Socorro is survived by her children: Juan Antonio (Clara) Fraga, Socorro Fraga, Santos (Norma) Fraga Jr., Janie (Daniel) Flores, Elvira (Raul) Fraga-Gonzalez, Celestino (JoAnn) Fraga, Victor (Carrie) Fraga, Lollie (Alejos) Salazar, Robert (Rebea) Fraga, her sister Maria de los Angeles Martinez and numerous grand-children, great-grand-children, nieces and nephewsPallbearers were grandchildren: Alexis Martinez, Alejos Salazar III, John-Anthony Isaac Fraga, Jacob Matthew Fraga, Robert Fraga Jr., and sons: Juan Antonio Fraga, Santos Fraga Jr., Celestino Fraga, and Robert Fraga.She is preceded in death by: Juana Ojeda Gomez (mother), Victor Manuel Gomez (father), Jesse Fraga (son), Daniel (son and survived by Laura, wife) Fraga, Jesse Ray Fraga (grandson), Maria Luisa Sanchez (sister), Juana Cabrales (sister), Esequiel Gomez (brother), Valentin Gomez (brother), Victor Gomez (brother).Socorro had a private church service at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. She was laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial in La Feria on August 29, 2020.Funeral services were under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.