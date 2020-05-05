Harlingen - Socorro Quintanilla, 82, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, TX on May 1, 2020. She married Ernesto S. Quintanilla on April 1, 1952. She is preceded in death by her husband on June 5, 2006 and a daughter Noemi Quintanilla on February 25, 1920.



She is survived by 2 daughters: Maria Irene(James) Woods, Josefina Hernandez; a son Miguel Quintanilla; 3 brothers: Santiago (Luz Maria)Robles, Isidro (Elvia) Robles, Reynaldo Robles.



Also surviving him are 9 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Miguel Quintanilla, Gabriel Quintanilla, James Woods, Marcos Quintanilla, Michael Quintanilla and Josua Romos.



Visitation was held Monday, May 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be today, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ebony Grove Cemetery in Mercedes. Funeral services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



