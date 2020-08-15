Sebastian - Sebastian, TexasOur beautiful Sonia T. Guzman Gonzalez was called home by the Lord on August 11, 2020.She was born on May 15, 1963 in Raymondville, TX, daughter of Higinio Guzman and Maria (Trevino) Guzman. Sonia is preceded in death by her father, Higinio Guzman and step-father Raul Reyna.She is survived by her mother, Maria Alejandra Trevino Reyna, aunts, Velia Cruz, Maria Romo and numerous cousins and friends.Sonia was a devoted daughter, cousin, niece and friend. Those who knew her know that she had a beautiful and loving soul. She was always there for her family and friends to lend a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on. She loved life, her family her friends and her pets.Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, TX.Graveside services will be held at Sebastian Guadalupe Cemetery on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 pmFuneral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 West Hidalgo, Raymondville, TX.