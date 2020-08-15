1/1
Sonia T. Guzman Gonzalez
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sebastian - Sebastian, Texas

Our beautiful Sonia T. Guzman Gonzalez was called home by the Lord on August 11, 2020.

She was born on May 15, 1963 in Raymondville, TX, daughter of Higinio Guzman and Maria (Trevino) Guzman. Sonia is preceded in death by her father, Higinio Guzman and step-father Raul Reyna.

She is survived by her mother, Maria Alejandra Trevino Reyna, aunts, Velia Cruz, Maria Romo and numerous cousins and friends.

Sonia was a devoted daughter, cousin, niece and friend. Those who knew her know that she had a beautiful and loving soul. She was always there for her family and friends to lend a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on. She loved life, her family her friends and her pets.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, TX.

Graveside services will be held at Sebastian Guadalupe Cemetery on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 West Hidalgo, Raymondville, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duddlesten Funeral Home
604 W Hidalgo Ave
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-2151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duddlesten Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved