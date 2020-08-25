1/1
Sophia Espindola Perez Harlingen TX
1936 - 2020
12/03/1936-08/19/2020 - Sophia Espindola Perez, age 83, went to be home with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

She was born in Harlingen, Texas on December 3, 1936.

Sophia was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church & Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio Perez & Maria Espindola Perez; 5 brothers & 4 sisters.

Sophia's memories will be cherished by her sister, Bertha Torres (Silvestre); her brother, Gilbert Perez (Diana); and numerous nieces & nephews.

The funeral procession will depart Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from Trinity Funeral Chapel for a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria, Texas.

We would like to acknowledge Weslaco Nursing & Rehab Center and Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco for the care given to Sophia. We are eternally grateful.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
