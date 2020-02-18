|
|
Wimberley, Texas - Stanley "Stan" Alton Starrett Jr., 81, of Wimberley, TX passed away at home on Tuesday, February 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Stan was born on June 20, 1938. His parent's Stanley Starrett, Sr. and Dorothy Lorraine Clarke Starrett raised their five children in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with Stan being the eldest. He graduated from Taylor Allderdice high school where he was very active in sports. During his early years in Pittsburgh, he sold newspapers, worked construction jobs, and was a laborer in the summer of 1957 for US Steel. In 1959, he received a partial track scholarship to the University of Houston, and hitched hike all the way from Pittsburgh. His cross country team won the NCAA National Championship in 1960. While he attended U of H, he majored in radio and television where he earned his bachelor's degree. Lucky for Stan, he also met the love of his life, Elizabeth "Liz" Hiller who was also attending U of H. In 1962, he started working for the Houston Sports Association, with the emergence of the Houston Colt .45's, the forerunner of the Houston Astros. Three days after graduation in 1963, he and Liz were married and moved to Moultrie, GA where Stan was the general manager of the Moultrie Colt .22s. The family then lived in New England for five years to be close to their oldest son, Eric, who was attending the Clarke School for the Deaf. Stan then moved the family to Harlingen, Texas to begin a long career in real estate development. He developed many subdivisions worldwide. The highlight of Stan's developments was the Beachwalk communities in Port Aransas, TX, for which earned two awards, Keep Texas Beautiful and Environmental Excellence. In 1998, Stan and Liz then settled in Wimberley. Where ever Stan went he had an impact.
Besides Stan's love of sports, his greatest love was Liz and their three sons, Eric, Duff and Jeremy.
Stan was preceded in death by his brother, David Stephen Starrett.
Words cannot do justice to the over half century of love and life Stan and Liz shared. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by Liz, his sons Eric Starrett, Duff (Debbie) Starrett, and Jeremy (Lee Anna) Starrett. He is also survived by his sisters, Dorothy Seitz, Diane (Fred) Schirm and Linda Berthold, as well as many nieces and nephews. Stan will be missed in ways that cannot possibly be measured.
A private burial ceremony is being held with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Donations can be made to your favorite Cancer Foundation or Hope Hospice. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 847-2226.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 18, 2020