Harlingen/Palm Valley - On Monday, March 18, 2019 Stefan Adrian Wisnoski earned his wings. He was a wonderful son, brother, father and friend.



Stefan is survived by his children Jacob and Noelani Wisnoski and their mother Paulette Rubio. Blas Wisnoski, Sebastian Wisnoski and Silas Wisnoski and their mother Desarae Wisnoski. He is also survived by his mother Isabel Bermea Wisnoski, sisters Norma Zangebar (Nasser), Lisette Wisnoski (Alex Rosales) and sister in law, Nita Tribble. Nieces and Nephews Jeremy Moreno, Celesta Ferreira (Pedro), Mark A Rosales, Christopher A. Rosales and Alex Rosales III. Great Nieces and Nephews Jeremiah Moreno, Mariah Moreno and Jonathan Moreno.



He is joined in heaven by his father Gy Sgt Larry Wisnoski, Brother Jose Moreno and Brother Christian E. Wisnoski.



Stefan was a 1988 graduate of the Marine Military Academy. He also received a bachelors degree in Business. He served his country in the United States Army.



Stefan will always be remembered for his inherited sense of humor that only a Wisnoski could have. He had a love for fishing, riding his Harley, cooking and his precious Alabama Football team Roll Tide!!! Oh and his Lone Star beer. The stories that could be told of him would keep in tears with laughter. He loved his kiddos more than life itself. He will incredibly be missed by all who knew and loved him, but we take comfort in knowing he is with our dad and brothers walking the streets of gold. Rest easy Teffy.



Visitation will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 pm in the evening led by Bea Lopez. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 at 10 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Larry Klein as celebrant and full military honors will be presented under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410. Private burial will follow at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Freddy & Lenny Elizondo of Trinity Funeral Home; All Services will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home 1702 East Harrison Harlingen, Texas 78550 Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary