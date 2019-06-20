Harlingen - Stephanie Anne Nimerick, 64, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 after bravely and valiantly battling cancer for two and a half years. Stephanie was born on March 19, 1955 to Ruby Frith Terhune and Lt. Col. Claude Mitchell Terhune. Stephanie was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Granny. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel special. She made friends everywhere she went and is loved by many.



She is the beloved and cherished wife of 44 years to Dwayne Nimerick, the loving & devoted mother of Jennifer, Ashley and Joshua (Diana) and adored Granny of Makena and Layla. She is also survived by her brother, Terry (Susan) Terhune, nieces Lynsey (Cortney) Brown, Lauren (Daniel) Rodriguez and nephew Bryan Nimerick, and her precious Dixie. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Ruby Terhune, her sister, Claudia Terhune Joines, and brother-in-laws Glenn Joines and Darrell Nimerick.



The family would like to thank all of Stephanie's second family at Harlingen CISD for their continuous love and support. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Sarcoma Center that offered positive encouragement and hope during a battle that Stephanie bravely fought until the very end, never losing her beautiful smile. A very special thank you to Dr. Todd Shenkenberg and his staff, Dr. James Castillo and his staff and the wonderful nurses on the 4th floor of VBMC for their warmth and dedication to Stephanie and her family during this difficult time.



A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home at 4:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or The Harlingen Humane Society, 1106 Markowsky Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550 - both causes dear to her.



Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.' Proverbs 31:28-29



