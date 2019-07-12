Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St Alban's Episcopal Church
Susan Ann Johnson

Susan Ann Johnson Obituary
Harlingen - A celebration of Susan's life will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Harlingen, Texas on Saturday July 13 at 10:00 AM with a reception following. Officiating at the service will be The Right Reverend David M. Reed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loaves & Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley at 514 South E Street Harlingen, TX 78550.

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home is assisting the family, 710 Ed Carey Dr. Harlingen, Texas 78550.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.buckashcraft.com.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 12, 2019
