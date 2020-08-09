1/1
Susan Archer Christensen
1956 - 2020
Harlingen - Susan Archer Christensen went to be with her Lord, July 27, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

Susan was born to Ralph and Rosine Archer in Raymondville, Texas October 23, 1946. Susan graduated from Lyford High School in 1965, and went on to study accounting at Texas A & I Kingsville, Texas.

Susan married the love of her life, Fred in December 1977 and they had 43 wonderful years fishing, going to the beach with friends and fussing at each other. They were made for each other.

Susan worked for Watson & Watson as an accountant and retired after over 30 years of service.

Susan loved life and taking care of the people and animals, she so dearly loved. She would always remember your birthday or other special occasions with a card or a call. Susan was an avid animal lover and took wonderful care of her babies, Bear, Chrissy and Izzie along with the 5 Chachalacas she fed in the driveway for 20 years. Susan loved to go surf fishing. Catching fish was one of her favorite things, but she wouldn't eat them.

Susan is survived by her husband Fred, sister Klasine Wirth (Norma), brother Joh Archer (Marcell), sister-in-law Marina Archer. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews John Wirth, Natalie Wirth Holland, Mark Archer, Lori Archer, Johnny Archer, Justin Archer, Gary Fletcher, Craig Fletcher, Wendi Bailey, Shawn Christensen and Casey Christiansen Edstrom, 6 great nieces and 3 great nephews. Also her doggie babies Bear and Chrissy and kitty Izzie survive her.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Rosine and her brother Welsey Archer.

In lieu of flowers you can send a Remembrance of Susan to the Harlingen Humane Society or a charity of your choosing.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
