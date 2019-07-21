Harlingen - Susan Gayle Hamby (Sue) passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the early morning hours of July 18, 2019. She was born to Ruby Nell Hunter and Thomas Frank Denson on November 28, 1944. She graduated in 1963 from La Marque High School at the age of 18. Two years later, she met the man she would marry and to whom she would devote her life for over 50 years, Ferriel (Kent) C. Hamby Jr. The couple have four children: Chris (Stephanie), Todd, Matt (Kara), and Suzanne Chisolm (Steve). Together, along with their family, Sue and Kent moved to Harlingen, Texas in 1973 where they spent the rest of their lives.



Known for her charismatic laugh and wonderful sense of humor, Sue was a loving and doting mother and grandmother. She is known to entertain friends and family for hours with stories about her children and grandchildren, and would have gone to the end of the earth for her family.



Sue is preceded in death by her husband Kent, her parents Ruby Nell Hunter and Thomas Frank Denson, and two siblings, Catherine Tucker and Sandra Kessler.



She is survived by her four children and six grandchildren: Mackenzie, Logan, Ethan, Ryan, Dean Chisolm, and Cameron Chisolm. She is also survived by sisters Judy Latson, Barbara Locklear, and brother, Gary Denson.



Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Chris Hamby, Todd Hamby, Matt Hamby, Steve Chisolm, Logan Hamby, Dean Chisolm, Ethan Hamby, and Ryan Hamby.



In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to contribute to the St. Anthony's Endowment Fund P.O. Box 533441, Harlingen, Texas 78553 or The Margaret Cullen Marshall Hospice Care Center 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030-7220. www.houstonhospice.org.



