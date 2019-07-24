|
Harlingen, TX - Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Harlingen. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to contribute to the St. Anthony's Endowment Fund P.O. Box 533441, Harlingen, Texas 78553 or The Margaret Cullen Marshall Hospice Care Center 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030-7220. www.houstonhospice.org.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 24, 2019