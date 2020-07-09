La Feria - Sylvestre V. Covarrubias 86, of La Feria entered into rest Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born October 1, 1933 in La Feria, Texas to Antonio and Maria Cobarrubias.He is preceded in death by his wife, Gabriela Covarrubias and brother, Johnny Covarrubias.Sylvestre is survived by his loving family; 2 daughters, Rose (Chon) Garcia of La Feria and Belinda (Noe) Camacho of San Antonio; 2 sons, Sylvestre Cobarrubias Jr. of La Feria, Johnny (Laura) Covarrubias of San Benito; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 4 sisters, Sofia (Chavelo)Puente of Chicago, Mary Solis of Harlingen, Teodora (Gilberto) Prado of La Feria and Irene (Baldemar) Trevino of La Feria.Mr. Covarrubias proudly served his country in the US Army where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.Visitation will begin Thursday from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen at 8:30 AM for a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in La Feria and burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses at Kindred Hospice their care and compassion.