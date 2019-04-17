|
|
Harlingen - Sylvia C. Garza, 78 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Pharr, TX on January 2, 1941 to the late Marcelina Castro Coronado and Enrique Coronado. She is also preceded in death by a sister Augustina Hinojosa and a brother Enrique Coronado.
Sylvia is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years Jose M. Garza; 2 daughters Debbie (Robert) Rodriguez and Nelda (Arian) Villanueva; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Severa C. (Jose) Cavazos, Julia C. (Larry J. +) Bromley; and 3 brothers Leopoldo (Suzanne) Coronado, Alejandro (Alma) Coronado and Samuel (Trini) Coronado; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel today, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm-9:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 17, 2019