1/1
Sylvia Farias
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen, TX - Sylvia Farias, 57, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born October 4, 1962 in Mercedes, Texas to Ismael and Catarina Avalos Farias.

Left to cherish her beautiful memory are her 4 children, Carlos Beaver, Robert Lee Farias, Melissa Farias "Pila", and Eric Rene Rangel; 13 grandchildren, Jacob Michael Beaver, Trae Anthony Beaver, Amber Danielle Beaver, Julian Abraham Beaver, Laney Nicolette Beaver, Leah Jade Beaver, Robert Lee Farias Jr., Cayden Isaiah Lugo, Saraia Morgan Lugo, Eric Rolando Lugo Jr., Craven Lorenzo Lugo, Logan Michael Rangel, and Donovan Orion; 2 brothers, Rodolfo Delgado and Roy Beaver; and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved