Harlingen, TX - Sylvia Farias, 57, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born October 4, 1962 in Mercedes, Texas to Ismael and Catarina Avalos Farias.Left to cherish her beautiful memory are her 4 children, Carlos Beaver, Robert Lee Farias, Melissa Farias "Pila", and Eric Rene Rangel; 13 grandchildren, Jacob Michael Beaver, Trae Anthony Beaver, Amber Danielle Beaver, Julian Abraham Beaver, Laney Nicolette Beaver, Leah Jade Beaver, Robert Lee Farias Jr., Cayden Isaiah Lugo, Saraia Morgan Lugo, Eric Rolando Lugo Jr., Craven Lorenzo Lugo, Logan Michael Rangel, and Donovan Orion; 2 brothers, Rodolfo Delgado and Roy Beaver; and numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.A visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 E. Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550.