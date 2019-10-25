|
Harlingen - Sylvia Louise Williams was born in Holly, Michigan on May 25, 1940, the oldest daughter of Dr. Cornell and Eulalie Greavu.
Sylvia spent her childhood in Michigan and California, where her father attended medical school. Sylvia attended high school at Adelphia Academy in Holly, Michigan and later earned her degree in Business Administration at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan.
She married Richard Williams in June of 1961 and embarked on a lifelong adventure that took her across the country and around the world. That journey included visits to all 50 states and overseas to three different continents. Her life was filled with exploration and curiosity, starting with her love of reading and an insatiable desire to learn. She was a lifelong subscriber to National Geographic magazine and Reader's Digest, a tradition of knowledge she passed on to her children.
Sylvia was also an accomplished musician, playing the piano and organ in church for most of her life and frequently singing with her husband Richard. Her home was often filled with music as she practiced the organ and piano until near the end of her life.
Sylvia was a lover of nature and the outdoors, visited countless National Parks and hiked hundreds of trails. In the 1980's, she hiked from the north rim to the south rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona in one day. Her love of birds continued throughout her life.
After spending many years supporting her husband's ministerial career, Sylvia became a nursing home administrator later in life and found a calling that matched her attention to detail and her love of helping others. She spent 14 years as the administrator of Valley Grande Manor in Weslaco, Texas, a job that impacted the lives of hundreds of employees and nursing home residents who crossed paths with her. In retirement, Sylvia and Richard continued to travel and enjoyed fellowship with their church families and countless friends across the Valley. Sylvia was a devout Christian, a woman who dedicated her life to God and spreading the word of His love. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and faithful friend to many and will be greatly missed. Her kindness and decency was a shining example of a life well-lived. She passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her father Cornell and her mother Eulalie. She is survived by her husband Richard, her daughter Carol (Edward) Klein, son Jack (Rachel) Williams, mother by marriage Beverly Greavu, sisters Wanda Hanson, Susan Hawkins and Rebecca Koester, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at San Benito Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1590 E. Stenger St., San Benito, Texas on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with viewing starting at 2 p.m. and funeral at 4 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas. (956) 689-2151
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 25, 2019