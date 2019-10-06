|
Harlingen - Harlingen - Teodora "Dora" Torrez entered into eternal peace on October 3, 2019. She was born to Hermelindo and Epifania Reyes.
She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory her daughter Irma Diana Lopez; granddaughter Mary Suarez (Meme) Mendoza; great-grandchildren Stephanie (Justin) Juarez, Samantha (Joshua) Esparza, and JuanCarlos Mendoza; 9 great-great grandchildren Haiylee, Izaiah, Justin, Neveah, Mykael, Matthew, Aaliyah, Romeo, and baby Joshua Esparza.
Visitation will begin Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12 noon until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. All services will conclude Monday evening.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 6, 2019