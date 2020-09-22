Harlingen - Teresa O. Trevino, 84, of Harlingen, entered into eternal rest on September 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Trevino was preceded in death by her husband, Catarino Trevino, Sr.; a son, Catarino Trevino, Jr.; a daughter, Martha Cantu; four sisters and two brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Emilio (Rudy Alaniz) Gomez, Jr., Susanna (Oscar T.) Gonzales, Reynaldo "Rey" (Ofelia) Garza, Janie (Arturo)de la Fuente, Genaro (Norma) Trevino; twenty grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5 p.m., until 9p.m., with a prayer service to begin at 7 p.m., at Thomae Garza Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 25, at Cross Church with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to be serving as Mrs. Trevino's pallbearers are Jose Alex Cantu, Eduardo Ramirez, Reynaldo Garza, Jr., Art de la Fuente, Catarino Trevino III, Eric Trevino and Samantha Trevino.
The family would like to express a special thank you to her provider Rosita Contreras and her nurse Samantha R.N. with Kindle Hospice.
