Combes - Mrs. Teresa R. Garcia, of Combes, Tx, returned to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 81.Teresa was born on November 1, 1938 in Lubbock, Texas. She resided in San Benito, TX during her young life. She graduated from San Benito High School and worked for the South Texas Hospital for the next 35 years upon retirement.In 1971, Teresa married Antonio Y. Garcia, Sr. The couple lived in Combes, Texas for over 40 years.Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her life where she ultimately received peace.Teresa will be loved and missed by her surviving husband; Antonio Sr.; son, Tony Jr.; daughter, Analicia Vargas; 5 grandchildren, Aubrie and Allie Garcia, Sophia, Terah and Bobby Vargas, and numerous family and friends.Teresa is predeceased by her mother Francisca Gonzalez and her sister Encarnacion Cantu.At the family's request and because of current circumstances, no services will be held at this time. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.