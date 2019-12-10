Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Theodore Bierch
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Harlingen, TX
Theodore S. Bierch Jr.


1940 - 2019
Theodore S. Bierch Jr. Obituary
Palm Valley, TX - Theodore S. Bierch Jr. 79, of Harlingen, TX (formerly of Dudley, MA) passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Harlingen Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born on February 29,1940 in Worcester, MA to Theodore & Marcelle Bierch. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and a United States Airforce veteran and retired from UPS after 36 years.

He leaves his loving wife of 55 years, Alice (Leblanc) Bierch , and his 6 children - Michael Bierch and his wife Joanne of Groveland, MA, Monique Bierch-Cloutier and her husband David of Colorado Springs CO, Christine (Bierch)Wallace of Jacksonville, FL, Paul Bierch and wife Kathy of Worcester, MA, Andrea (Bierch) Boutiette and her husband Dominic of Whitinsville, MA, and Stephanie (Bierch) Campbell and her husband Jeffrey of Suffield, CT. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren - Christopher , Nicholas, Stephanie, Dominic, Marrissa, Kataryna, and Thea, and 4 great-children - Christopher (CJ), Kevin, Riley, and Onix. He leaves behind his brother Brendan Bierch and his wife Phyllis of Grafton, MA and several nieces, nephews, and cousins .

Theodore (Ted) loved to golf, walk his dog Gino, and garden . He retired to the Rio Grande Valley from Massachusetts 20 years ago and loved all the time he spent here .

Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 from 5 - 9pm at the Trinity Funeral Home in Harlingen TX. A Funeral memorial mass will be held at 10AM on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen, TX , with inurnment at Heavenly Grace Cemetery in La Feria , TX with full military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and Post 2410.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 10, 2019
